LaPorte Co. Sheriff's Department's Christmas Show gives back to kids

Hundreds of toys were donated to kids all over Michiana at the 56th annual LaPorte County Sheriff's Department Christmas Show on Saturday.

The event was held at LaPorte High School.

Children had the chance to check out a magic show, meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, and pick out a gift from five tables of toys.

LaPorte County Sheriff John Boyd says the Christmas show is all about giving back.

"It's an opportunity for us to give back to some kids that might not have the type of Christmas that we would like kids to have, and in fact there's some kids that may be in attendance today that this is their only Christmas," Boyd explained. "So we want to make sure that every child has an opportunity to have a Christmas, a traditional Christmas, like we as children experienced, with Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, receiving gifts and just love in knowing that their sheriff's office cares about them and is thinking about them this holiday season."

NIPSCO also helped make the event happen. They presented a $3,000 check to the sheriff's office to help fund the event.

