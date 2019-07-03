LaPorte Co. Fair fireworks canceled after injury; alternate show available

Wednesday night's fireworks show at the LaPorte County Fair has been canceled after a lead worker was injured.

That person's status is currently unknown.

The La Porte Jaycees posted the following on Facebook:

La Porte Community,

Due to a worker injury on site with our fireworks vendor, we regret to inform you that this evening’s fireworks celebration has been cancelled. Please understand that this is not an easy decision that we had to make, however we apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate our community and sponsors support.

Sponsors, we will be reaching out to you directly very soon.

Thank you for your continued support and we love our community and we will see you at the parade tomorrow.



You're encouraged to watch the fireworks Wednesday night at LaPorte's Stone Lake. Workers from the La Porte Jaycees will be assisting.

