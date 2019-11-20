LaGrange woman killed in head-on crash

One person is dead after a collision in LaGrange County Tuesday.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 3:21 p.m. on County Road 200 North west of State Road 9, which is north of LaGrange.

Laura Alomari, 39, of LaGrange, was driving west in a 2004 Pontiac when she crossed the center line, hitting a 2008 Dodge Ram driven by a 64-year-old Bronson, Michigan, man head-on.

Alomari was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was treated for injuries not considered life-threatening and released from the hospital.

Police are still investigating the crash.

