LaGrange residents pitching in for new splash pad

Residents in LaGrange are pitching in to add a new attraction to their town.

Right now the town is raising money for a new splash pad they say will be built right across from LaGrange Town Park.

The splash pad will cost $280,000, but residents are setting a $50,000 crowdfunding goal that will be matched by the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.

The town of less than 3,000 currently has raised more than $18,000.

“It's always a challenge, a gamble, to see if we're going to be able to make it, but so far we have roughly $18,000 already and we have until April 7, so we're pretty optimistic,” LaGrange Clerk Treasurer Laurie Miller said.

They've only been fundraising for the splash pad for less than a month, and they're closing in on their goal's halfway mark.

