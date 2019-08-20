LaGrange man charged with drunk driving after hit-and-run with bicycle

A LaGrange man accused of being drunk during a hit-and-run with a bicyclist has been arrested.

Police arrested 45-year-old Ryan Gravit. Police say he was driving a U-Haul when he struck a bicycle on Friday, according to our reporting partners at The Goshen News.

Charles Schlemmer was on that bike. Schlemmer spent 20 years as a head coach at West Noble High School. He retired from coaching in 2017 but stayed as a social studies teacher.

Schlemmer was seriously hurt in the collision.

