LaGrange County farm accused of neglect still has animals

In a story 16 News Now has followed for months, a farm that some in LaGrange County say neglects and even abuses animals still has a number of animals on site.

The farm is currently under investigation after multiple animals have been seized and a horse confiscated from the farm was found in poor condition. It later died.

The question is, can they still own animals?

16 News Now paid the farm a visit and spoke with two people who say they live and work on the farm.

When Marie Walter was asked if they are taking care of the animals, she replied, "Oh, yeah!"

The farm in Lagrange County on State Road 9, owned by Larry Myers, has seen its share of trouble. A horse named Mica found in poor health was taken away by the LaGrange County Sheriff's Department in September.

"That horse in particular, you could tell that it was in pain,” LaGrange County Sheriff Jeff Campos said.

Mica died in late October.

There are allegations of animal abuse and, according to the Lagrange County Prosecutor's Office, there is an ongoing investigation into the farm.

Despite all that, there are still a number of animals on the property.

Walter said people do not like what happens but defended the farm.

“Well, the thing is we try to save them. We don't hurt them, we don't do anything wrong, we make sure that they have food, we make sure that they have water, we would give our last penny to save an animal,” Walter said.

"There's people that think that they're animal hoarders. No, they're not, they're just trying to save the animals, and it's ridiculous that people are running their mouths and don't know what's going on,” Wes Sorg said.

Despite the problems in the past, why is it they still have these animals?

"Basically, any restrictions on the ownership of personal property, including animals, would have to be as part of a judicial process; or, in other words, a court order or some type of plea agreement to get to that point," said Denise Derrer, the public information director with the Indiana State Board of Animal Health.

Until the investigation into the farm is complete and unless it results in charges going forward, the controversial farm is allowed to retain its animals.

