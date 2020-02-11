LaGrange asking HGTV show to help revitalize downtown scene

Times are changing in LaGrange, a town that's only grown by roughly 1,000 people since the late 1800s.

16 News Now learned why the town is reaching out to HGTV's "Home Town" to give LaGrange a makeover.

As the years go by in LaGrange, many things have stayed the same: brick roads, preserved history and Amish culture.

But now some leaders in the community are saying it's time to upgrade, and they're asking HGTV's "Home Town" for help.

“It would help us revitalize some of our buildings, bring business into town, create more jobs and have something for our youth to do,” LaGrange Main Street Program Co-Chair Nancy Flores said.

Flores and her team put together a video to pitch LaGrange as the next place for "Home Town" to make a stop, showing all the places they love and where they need to make some changes.

“We love watching Hallmark movies and this is exactly what it's like. But the courthouse -- that square -- there's a lot we can do with it and we're not really utilizing it a ton right now. So just making sure that we're providing business down here to make it worth people coming and making it worth for businesses to stay open,” LaGrange Main Street Program Co-Chair Matt Bontrager said.

Flores and Bontrager say their fingers are crossed in hopes of getting selected, but they're not the only community asking HGTV to come to town.

“The closest one to us would be Kendallville, Indiana. So it's about 20 minutes away from us, that we know is running against us as well,” Flores said.

Flores says they're still working towards revitalization, no matter the response from "Home Town."

“We just hope that we get picked, and if not, it's OK. We know that it will still motivate people to help us get this town going,” she said.

LaGrange is waiting for its chance in the spotlight.

The full audition video is on YouTube

