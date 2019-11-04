LaGrange Police investigate overnight armed robbery at Marathon Gas Station

LaGrange police are investigating an overnight armed robbery.

Police were called to Marathon Gas Station, 419 S. Detroit Street, around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.

Police say Steve Agular, 22 of LaGrange, was attempting to rob the gas station and harm employees.

He refused to comply and threw a screw driver and merchandise at police.

Officers used a taser and pepper spray to arrest the Agular.

Agular was booked into the LaGrange County Jail on charges of Armed Robbery, three counts of Battery to Law Enforcement, Resisting Law Enforcement, Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Mischief.

