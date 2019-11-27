LaGrange Co. residents want harsher penalties for alleged animal abuse

A LaGrange County commissioner hosted a town hall Wednesday, giving residents the chance to voice concerns about alleged animal abuse at Larry Myers' farm on State Road 9.

Residents asked the commissioners to do more to protect the animals.

“And I cry every time I drive by that place,” resident Kim Owen said.

Residents claimed owners and workers have been neglecting and abusing animals for more than 20 years.

“I am seeing animals that are emaciated. I am seeing animals that are sad. I am seeing animals that are fed what I call 'ditch weed' as far as hay goes. If you are rehabbing a horse, you need to have good alfalfa and good feed mix,” Owen said.

The residents' biggest concern was the farm's horses.

“There’s always horses there that are malnourished or injured,” resident Devanie Stanner said.

As of now, the farm still has a number of animals on site, but it is currently under investigation after multiple animals have been seized from three properties.

A horse was also removed from a property after being found in poor condition, later dying.

Residents are fed up and volunteered to help beef up the ordinance with harsher penalties for those who abuse animals.

They said they want fair treatment and good care.

“A horse has to be kept in sanitary conditions. It can't be out in the middle of a field with medal and nails and glass,” Stanner said.

Commissioner Terry Martin gave them the green light to craft this ordinance, something that has really never been done before.

A committee of about five has been planned to tackle the issue. Commissioners will then vote on it.

They plan to continue their discussion at the next meeting, which has not been scheduled yet.

