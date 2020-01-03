LaGrange County is gearing up for 'A Night to Shine'

It's almost time to pull out your tux, dress and dancing shoes! "A Night to Shine" is an unforgettable prom experience for people with special needs.

"It's held worldwide on the same night, usually the weekend before Valentine's Day," said Allissa Brown, Event Coordinator for LaGrange County. "It's an awesome event and we're blessed to be apart of it."

Brown says the event is a highlight for many each year. "We hear so much great feedback not only from them, but their parents, what it means that night to feel special," Brown added. "They just get to feel special and loved. They walk the red carpet, ride in limos. It's a magical evening."

The event couldn't happen without more than 200-thousand volunteers nationwide and many community partners. One of those partners is Ashley Rene's Prom and Pageant, which generously donated a dress to one local girl for the event.

"I think people look at us as just a prom and pageant store but it's so much more," said Store Manager Michaela Stodgill. "It's about seeing a girl's confidence when she comes out of the dressing room and seeing her smile."

"A Night to Shine" is still looking for volunteers to bring the event to life. If you're interested, click here.