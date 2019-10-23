LaGrange County farm has animals confiscated again

The LaGrange County Sheriff's Office and the Indiana State Board of Animal Health served search warrants Wednesday on a farm in Howe and found dead animals improperly disposed of and more animals not being taken care of properly.

The board of health recommended that three horses, two calves and a goat be seized from the property for various reasons, like inadequate medical care, neglect or lack of immunization proof.

Eleven dogs were also seized due to the lack of proper shelter, immunization proof, shelter and physical well-being.

Larry Myers Sr. was cited for having too many animals without a kennel license and having a false and fictitious plate on his vehicle.

Police said no arrests were made at the time the animals were removed, but more charges may be brought pending results of the investigation.

The Myers farm has been criticized in the past for operating with animals that have appeared to be improperly cared for. A horse was removed the property in September after photos of its swollen, bloody leg were shared on social media.

