LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department investigates hit-and-run crash

LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a bicycle.

Around 5:30 Tuesday morning, police say 50-year-old Richard Dean Bontrager, LaGrange, was riding his bicycle northbound on County Road 00 EW from County Road 200 South, when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

Bontrager was left lying in the road when the driver of a 2003 Ford F-150 ran him over.

He was flown by helicopter to Parkview Main in Fort Wayne.

Police continue to investigate this crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department at (260) 463-7491.

