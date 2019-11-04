La. restaurant franchise owner fired after racially-charged Halloween rant on Facebook

A franchise holder of a Walk-On’s in Covington has been fired after posting a racially-charged rant on Facebook about some Halloween trick-or-treaters.

The company released the following statement Monday, Nov. 4 after the franchise holder, Brandon Hargrave, apologized for his post:

“We have built our company’s foundation on core values of inclusion and equality, and we find any actions or statements to the contrary unacceptable. As result of recent events surrounding an offensive social media post by Walk-On’s franchisee Brandon Hargrave, Walk-On’s Enterprises is terminating its franchise relationship with Mr. Hargrave, effective immediately.”

~ Scott Taylor, president and COO of Walk-On's

The company goes on to say the Covington location is currently operating and the staff is not in any way involved with Hargrave’s statements/actions. The company says a transition plan for the ownership of the restaurant is in progress.

Hargrave posted a video from his doorbell camera showing what appears to be several African American children helping themselves to handfuls of Halloween candy Hargrave left on his front porch. That’s despite the fact Hargrave says he left a sign near the candy instructing each child to take just one piece of candy.

“Turn up the volume, you can even hear these little ***** reading the sign that says ‘please take one so everyone gets one’ aloud (while laughing and picking their heads up like thieves on the lookout) while taking it all,” the post above the video said. “Starts off with simple sh*t like candy, then eventually escalates to stealing guns out of ppl’s cars, selling drugs, armed robbery, joining ‘the system’ and then eventually being jailed, shot, killed etc…. This mentality is how it all starts… Immaturity?? Nah…. Why didn’t any of the other kids do this??? It’s not a kid thing, it’s a culture thing… Same culture that lands their 8x10 picture on front of Auntie’s airbrushed t-shirt while Auntie falls all over herself at the funeral claiming what a perfect person they were their entire life. Lack of character – the cancer of this planet,” the post said.

Hargrave apologized in an email sent to WAFB Monday, Nov. 4.

“I want to reach out and sincerely apologize for the inappropriate social media post made on my personal account over the weekend,” Hargrave said. “I am regretful for making the post and am deeply sorry for the offense and pain it has caused. This regrettable action is not a reflection of my values or who I am as a person, my role as an active community member, or as a local business owner- anyone who knows my heart will know this. I respect and value all members of my community. I am remorseful for my thoughtless words, and ask for everyone’s forgiveness.”

Walk-On’s is a chain of casual dining restaurants that started near the LSU campus in Baton Rouge.

