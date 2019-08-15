La Porte teacher opening for Pitbull concert

A lot of people were upset when Pitbull abruptly canceled his concert at Four Winds Field in June, citing Florida weather as the reason he couldn’t make it to South Bend.

But for Joe Ruiz, it provided the opportunity of a lifetime.

Ruiz is the frontman of the band Rhymer\Educator, which launched just over a year ago. Their sound incorporates hip-hop, rapping and deep lyrics.

Since their start, Rhymer\Educator has taken Michiana by storm. They opened for Vanilla Ice at the La Porte County Fair earlier this summer and are prepping for their next big gig: opening for Pitbull.

"Quite the summer, like insane," Ruiz said. "In my mind, it’s the starting line. Where can we go from here?"

But it hasn’t been an easy road. Joe nearly gave up on his dream of making music.

"When I got married and began to have kids, maybe music isn’t a practical dream," Ruiz said. "I began to phase that part of my life out."

Ruiz became a teacher at La Porte High School, but his dream never truly faded away.

"It was like the ideal situation for a comeback," Ruiz said. "It’s been a bigger and better comeback than I could have imagined, and I want it to go as far as it can possibly go. Pitbull is going to be an amazing show Friday."

While most teachers are preparing for students to return, Ruiz is simultaneously preparing for his next stop on his comeback tour.

"With Pitbull, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but musically, it’s going to be a grind," Ruiz said.

To buy tickets for the concert, click here. To check out Rhymer\Educator, check out their social media on Youtube, Twitter, or Facebook.

