La Porte County man faces charges after domestic battery investigation

A rural La Porte County man has been charged with several felonies after a domestic battery investigation.

Jacob A. Gilmore, 24, of Clinton Township, was charged with criminal confinement, domestic battery, possession of meth and more on Monday, according to a release from the La Porte County Sheriff's Office.

Police were dispatched to the 800 block of County Road 800 West on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The investigation continued throughout the week, and a search warrant was executed at the residence on Friday.

Details on what led to the charges are not disclosed in the release, but Gilmore has been charged with two counts of Level 3 felony criminal confinement, an additional Level 4 felony criminal confinement charge, Level 5 felony domestic battery, Level 5 felony intimidation, Level 5 felony possession of meth and Level 6 felony strangulation.

Gilmore is being held at the La Porte County Jail on a $25,005 cash bond.

