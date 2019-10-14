La Porte Co. police investigating 'suspicious' death

Police in La Porte County are investigating a death that appears to have resulted from "an injury that was suspicious in nature."

Around 1:10 a.m. Monday, officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Johnson Road, according to a release from the La Porte County Sheriff's Office.

When police arrived, they found an unconscious man. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police have not identified the man, but more information is expected to be released in the coming days as the death investigation is conducted.

Authorities say there is no immediate danger or risk to the public associated with this investigation.

Officials did not specify what the injury was or release a cause or manner of death.

