La Porte Co. man arrested on child pornography charges

A man is facing child pornography charges following an investigation in La Porte County.

Earlier this week, a woman told police she had found concerning information on an electronic device belonging to her husband.

Officers executed search warrants Wednesday at a home in the 700 block of Goldring Road in Center Township. That was when they took 49-year-old Brent Menke into custody.

Menke remains in jail on a $15,005 cash-only bond for charges of Level 5 felony child exploitation and Level 6 felony possession of child pornography.

