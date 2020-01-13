La Porte Co. corrections officer accused of trafficking tobacco products

WESTVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - A corrections officer was arrested after allegedly trafficking tobacco products at the Westville Correctional Facility in La Porte County.
Police say a tobacco product was discovered concealed in the property of officer Mishael Crawford during a routine search of staff coming on duty Sunday.
Crawford was detained and interviewed by correctional officers and was later arrested and taken to the La Porte County Jail.
Crawford is charged with official misconduct and trafficking with an inmate.