La Casa de Amistad opening new center in South Bend

A South Bend community center has an exciting new project in the works.

La Casa de Amistad Youth and Community Center announced it has purchased the former Xavier School of Excellence and will be turning it into their new center.

After outgrowing its current space and renting spaces around town to hold programs, the center is excited to open the Dream of La Casa de Amistad.

"The needs of the Latinx and immigrant community are continuously growing, so the center has needed to grow," development director Juan Constantino said. "In 2017, we almost doubled the number of clients serving and that number has held steady, and it's been time for this center to grow."

The center serves the Latino community, which has grown from 3% when the center was founded in the 1970s to now approaching 20%.

