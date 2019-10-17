LOGAN Center honors long-time employees

You may have heard of the work that the LOGAN Center does in our community, but on Thursday they recognized their long-time employees for what they do behind the scenes.

The LOGAN Center has around 550 employees, and they honored 50 of them for anniversary milestones.

A luncheon was held at St. Andrew's to show LOGAN workers how valued they are.

"I think we're really proud of our staff. Our staff are caring for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and the work they do is truly sacred work. They care for our clients with compassion, with kindness, with respect and with dignity," explains Matt Harrington, president and CEO of LOGAN Community resources.

Thursday's luncheon was emceed by Maureen McFadden and was a way to show the organization's employees how much their work makes a difference for local families.

