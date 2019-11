The Latin American Chamber of Commerce, Notre Dame Federal Credit Union, and Beacon Health are partnering up to host a Business - Health & Financial Expo later this month.

Saturday morning, Kim Shine was joined by Juanne Hernandez to learn more about the Expo, which will take place Wednesday, November 20th from 3 - 7 p.m. at Ivy Tech Community College, South Bend campus.

If you would like to register for the Expo, click here.