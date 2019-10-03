Kroger slashes management jobs nationwide

Kroger is slashing jobs nationwide.

Store officials did not say how many people were out of work in specific areas or nationally.

A Kroger spokesperson instead provided the following statement indicating all divisions are taking a close look at management positions.

“Store operating divisions are constantly evolving to ensure they build the teams and leaders who will deliver an amazing experience for customers and associates both now and in the future. As part of ongoing talent management, many store operating divisions are evaluating middle management roles and team structures with an eye toward keeping resources close to the customer.

"Store divisions operate independently but all of them are taking steps to ensure they have the right talent in the right store leadership positions. Beyond that we generally do not comment on personnel matters related to the Kroger family of companies.”

Earlier Wednesday, when WXIX checked with a Kroger spokeswoman at the company’s headquarters in Cincinnati regarding layoffs, they received this response:

“We don’t comment on rumor or speculation."

