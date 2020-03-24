Kroger announces more measures to protect people from coronavirus

Kroger announced on Tuesday that it's adding more measures to help protect workers and customers from the spread of the coronavirus.

Kroger is asking government officials for help in securing protective masks and gloves, for workers to wear during their hours.

Kroger says it will also soon install plexiglass partitions at many cash registers, to help promote physical distancing.

The partitions will be installed at every checklane, pharmacy counter and Starbucks register in the stores.

The company is also having educational floor decals to promote physical distancing at checklanes and other counters.

"Kroger continues to enhance its daily sanitation practices, including increased cleaning of commonly used areas such as cashier stations, self-checkouts, credit card terminals, food service counters and shelves," according to a statement from Kroger.

"These and other recently announced steps will help Kroger ensure the safety of associates and help our communities flatten the curve while at the same time meeting our obligation to be there for our customers."