Kroger is announcing a change to the time that their stores are open.

Kroger Central Division locations in Indiana and Michigan will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. starting at closing Sunday.

This is in effect for Kroger, Owen's and Pay Less stores.

Officials with the grocer say they are working to make sure food, medicine, and cleaning supplies are still available for customers. The schedule change is aimed at helping store employees restock essentials.