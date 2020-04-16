Kroger now accepting SNAP benefits for pickup service

Kroger announced on Thursday that it's now accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for its pickup service.

The service allows customers to shop online for groceries on Kroger's website or their app and pick up their order curbside at a nearby Kroger store.

"This means even more customers will have access to the convenience of Kroger Pickup and the physical distancing offered by curbside service," according to Colleen Juergensen, the Kroger Central Division President.

Here's how it works:

1. Choose which store you want to pick up from on Kroger.com or the Kroger app.

2. Shop and place your order.

3. Select a pickup date and time and SNAP/EBT as the payment method. If you are using an EBT card, you'll have to show it at the time of pickup.

4. An associate shops for you.

5. When it's time to pick up your order, just look for the pickup signs in the store's parking lot and pull into your parking spot. Then call the number on the sign and let the associate know you've arrived.

6.The associate will bring out your order and load it into your car. If you're using an EBT card, you can complete your transaction thru a mobile point-of-scale system and pay for ineligible EBT purchases or any remaining balance with your debit or credit card.