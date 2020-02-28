Kroger pharmacies working to help people stop using tobacco in Indiana

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention blames one-fifth of all deaths in the country on cigarettes, including secondhand smoking.

However, once people start smoking, it can be one of the hardest habits to break.

16 News Now learned how Kroger pharmacies are working with Hoosiers to help them quit.

Trying to stop using any kind of tobacco product can be a serious challenge and often doesn't work the first time. That's why representatives of Kroger pharmacies say they're changing health care by being a convenient and helpful resource for people looking to stop using tobacco products.

"That is something that Kroger is really passionate about. If you happen to use tobacco products and you want to quit using tobacco products, the store you might already be shopping at to get your groceries, you can stop by the pharmacy and have that opportunity right away," Kroger pharmacy practice coordinator Nick Sloffer said.

This past month, Kroger began its new one-on-one program to help patients learn which quitting strategy might work best for them.

"If you're wanting to quit, you can come into our pharmacies and sit down with a pharmacist and determine what the right quit method is going to be for you -- if it's using Chantix, if it's using Zyban, if it's using a nicotine-replacement product like a losenge or a patch or the gum or even a Nicotrol inhaler like that," Sloffer said.

Because of changes in the state, Kroger pharmacists can now prescribe products to help quit tobacco on-site, right after a consultation.

"You can go see your pharmacist to get the help that you need to quit smoking," Sloffer said.

It is a breath of fresh air for people trying to end their tobacco habit in the Hoosier state.

Kroger's program is only being offered in Indiana and Idaho.

Indiana's smoking rate one of the highest in nation, with more than one-fifth of adults smoking cigarettes.

Indiana State Department of Health data shows that the Hoosier adult smoking rate increased from 20.6% to 21.8% since 2015, making Indiana the 44th worst among the 50 states in the number of smokers.

Nationally, the smoking rate went from 15.1% in 2015 to 13.7% now.

The adult smoking rate in Indiana has risen every year while the U.S. median rate has dropped.

