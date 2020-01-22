Kroc Center offers free Healthy Aging program

Good health equals a good life.

That’s the motto of a program being offered right now at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in South Bend.

"Healthy Aging" is a program for people ages 62 and older.

The program is completely free, even for non-members, and goes through mid-April.

Focused on mind, body and spirit, the program includes workshops and classes aimed at improving balance, flexibility and spiritual well-being.

"It can be anything from pickleball, walking group, [to] wellness workshops that go over mind, body, nutrition,” said fitness manager Rachel Hacker.

To register for the free Healthy Aging program, call the Kroc Center at 574-367-2329.