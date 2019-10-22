Kroc Center Christmas Assistance registering families now

The holiday season is right around the corner and can be an expensive time of year. The Kroc Center is making sure everyone in St. Joe's County can celebrate the holidays, especially those who are tight on funds.

Now is the time to register for the Kroc Center's Christmas Assistance program to get some holiday help for you and your family this holiday season.

Registration for this year's Christmas Assistance program is happening from Oct. 21-26.

Make sure you have birth certificates for minors, IDs for adults and Social Security cards for everyone in the household to apply.

Also bring proof of income and residency in St. Joseph County.

Those who qualify will get food, an angel tree and toys for their family.

"We can help everybody, no mater what their need level is. It may be a severe need, it may be just, 'Man, I just can't do it this year' need. But it's a wonderful way for people to have a great Christmas," senior Kroc officer Major Monty Wandling said.

You can register at the Kroc, located at 900 W. Western Ave. in South Bend.

Registration time is set aside for Oct. 21-26 from 9-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-3 p.m.

