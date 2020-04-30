Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff canceled due to coronavirus

The 59th Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff in St. Joseph, Michigan, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

From the Krasl Art Center:



April 30, 2020 - Krasl Art Center (KAC) announced today it will cancel the 59th Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff scheduled for July 11-12 in St. Joseph, MI.

“Safety is Krasl Art Center’s primary concern in making this decision,” said KAC board president Susan Miller. “The safety of our 200 artists from around the country, the safety of our 50,000 annual patrons and of course, the safety of our more than 400 volunteers who make each year’s event the beloved community tradition it is.”

KAC staff and volunteers plan and coordinate the art fair year-round. It is a major fundraiser to support KAC’s mission. This year more than 800 artists applied and a panel of jurors scored applicants. Top-scoring artists were invited to participate in this year’s show. All fees paid by artists for booth rental will be returned to them. KAC volunteers and staff are working to recognize these artists online, allowing patrons to view their artwork, connect with the artists, and support them in these times.

“Many artists are struggling right now with art fairs around the country being canceled. We strive to support the 2020 Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff artists and encourage patrons to consider collecting from these carefully selected artists.” explains, Dee Hodgson, KAC’s Development & Art Fair Manager. “We may not be able to gather together in person to enjoy Art Fair weekend, but we look forward to featuring the invited artists on our website and through social media engagement. We encourage patrons to buy art from old and new favorite artists.”

Visit krasl.org regularly for art fair artist updates and virtual opportunities throughout KAC. Currently, the 2019 art fair artists are featured on this website.

The 2021 Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff is scheduled for July 10-11, 2021. If you’d like to make a donation to KAC please contact Dee Hodgson at dhodgson@krasl.org.

Please see the letter sent to 2020 artists below:

Dear Artists -

It is with a heavy heart that I must inform you - we are canceling the 2020 Art Fair on the Bluff. The primary consideration for this decision is for your health and safety and the health and safety of our community. Even though we can’t predict exactly what July will bring, we can reasonably predict asking you all to travel from around the country and inviting so many patrons could cause a risky public health situation. We feel it would be irresponsible to go forward at this time.

It is also important to us that we are able to return the booth fees as soon as possible to those of you who have committed to the show. We are working with ZAPP to make these 100% refunds as quickly as possible.

We know this is just a terrible time for all your businesses. Our staff and volunteers will be working throughout the next month to create an online presence for our patrons, members, and community at large to see your work and hopefully connect with you for a purchase. I will be sending out complete details as we solidify these plans. We will include all “Confirmed” and “Accepted” artists on this online platform. If you are still in the “Invited” category and would like to be included please move into “Accepted” by May 4, 2020. There is no fee.

All of us at the Krasl Art Center, staff, board, and volunteers, wish you all the best during this awful time. We will be in regular contact with you and don’t hesitate to forward any questions, concerns, or suggestions to me at artfair@krasl.org.

Thank you for your commitment to our show.

Stay safe and healthy!

Dee Hodgson, Art Fair Manager

