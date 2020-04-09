Krasl Art Center to present pop-up art kiosk on mental health

An art and wellness pop-up kiosk is coming to southwest Michigan.

The goal of the pop-up is to address behavior health needs while destigmatizing mental illness.

It's being developed through a partnership of Spectrum Health Lakeland and Krasl Art Center.

Community members will be able to participate in hands-on arts-based activities to build resiliency skills at the pop-up.

It will be at the Benton Harbor and St. Joseph public libraries for about six weeks each.

It’s scheduled to go up in the summer and fall of this year.

