The Kosciusko Economic Development Corporation started a small business relief fund to support area businesses.

Right now, they're seeking funding from local- and state-level sources.

The relief fund will make loans of up to $10,000 to help with recovery and job retention.

The loans will be available for up to 24 months at 0% interest.

For more information and how to apply, visit the KEDCo website, at kosciuskoedc.com