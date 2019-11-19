Kosciusko County to move to vote centers for 2022 election, not 2020

A committee in Kosciusko County has decided not to change the way voters cast a ballot for the 2020 presidential election.

Currently, voters go to a polling place based on where they live. The committee is working to change to a vote center plan, but that won't be happening for a few more years.

Vote centers are polling places where any eligible voter in the county may go to vote.

In Kosciusko County, election officials say they want to focus on making sure next year goes well since it will be a "very big election". That's why they are going to wait to move to vote centers until the 2022 election.

That gives them a full year to prepare a vote center plan and get voters ready for the change.

Surrounding Kosciusko County, Elkhart, Marshall, and Noble Counties are already using vote centers.