Kosciusko County reports first coronavirus death

Kosciusko County health officials are reporting their first coronavirus death.

According to the Times Union, the man was in his 70s and died at a local hospital.

As of Wednesday, there are 16 positive cases in Kosciusko County.

From the Kosciusko County Health Department on Wednesday:

The KCHD has received 2 new positive COVID-19, as of noon 4/8/2020. This puts Kosciusko County at a total of 16 positive cases. Unfortunately, it has also been announced that Kosciusko has reported its first COVID-19 related death.

KCHD is currently following guidelines from the Indiana State Department of Health regarding the release of patient demographics. This information will be released on a need-to-know basis to any parties involved. During case investigations, the public health department is working diligently to contact and notify all close contacts in a timely manner, as well as instructing proper measures required by the situation; however, we will not be releasing any detailed demographic information about the patients to the public at this time. The health department is working to remain as transparent as possible, while still respecting patient privacy.

