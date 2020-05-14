Kosciusko County police search for man missing since May 2

Kosciusko County police are investigating the disappearance of James D. Slough, a 30-year-old man who was last seen in Warsaw on May 2.

From the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office:



A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared, repeating, a Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office is investigating the disappearance of James D. Slough, a 30 year old white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with "racer parts wholesaler" on the left front and back of shirt, silver athletic shorts, tall brown hiking socks, and brown over the ankle hiking boots.

James is missing from Warsaw, Indiana which is 128 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 6:00 pm. He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on James D. Slough, contact the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office at 574-267-5667 or 911.

