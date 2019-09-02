Kosciusko County officials looking for information on victim found near campground

The Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office is looking for information about a man found unresponsive Monday morning.

Deputies were called to McKenna Road near JT's Lakeside Campground before 5 a.m. about the unresponsive victim.

Now authorities are looking for any information that will help their investigation. They believe the man left the Barbee Landing on foot heading west around 2:30 a.m.

To retrace his footsteps, detectives are asking for any home security footage that those who live in the Barbee Road area may have.

If you have any information or video, you can contact Kosciusko County Dispatch at 574-267-5667