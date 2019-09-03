Kosciusko County officials ID man found dead near campground

Kosciusko County detectives are sending out a public plea after tragedy over the Labor Day holiday.

It comes after the body of a 20-year-old man was found on the side of the road near McKenna Road and EMS B32 Lane.

“When I pulled out of the campground, I seen him right away laying on the road by the edge of the grass," witness Todd Hahn said.

Hahn was driving out of JT’s Lakeside Campground Monday morning when he came across the body of Ty Sawyer Lee Brown, 20, of Indianapolis.

It was just before 5 a.m., and Hahn was on his way to work.

“So I pulled up there and called 911 right away, and when I had them on my phone, I walked up to him and I could tell he was not breathing," Hahn explained.

He performed CPR on Brown until emergency crews arrived.

Kosciusko County officials believe Brown was on foot, coming from Barbee Landing around 2:30 a.m. The bar is about a 10-minute walk from the crime scene. Investigators say the accident happened anywhere between 2:30 a.m. and 4:49 a.m.

Brown's manner and cause of death is pending autopsy results. The on-duty manager at the bar-restaurant told 16 News Now he had no comment.

“We’re looking for anybody who saw him leave the bar, anybody who would have seen a male or two males walking down Barbee Road, either towards [McKenna & EMS B32 Lane] or toward North Webster," Kosciusko Co. Sheriff's Office Sgt. Chris Francis said.

Off camera, the victim’s uncle said Brown had just started his junior year at Butler University and had graduated from Broad Ripple High School in Indianapolis. He said his nephew was just visiting the area and called him a "good kid."

On Sept. 2, The Butler Collegian published a letter from the Butler Student Government Association about Brown's death.

It read, in part, "We value and celebrate the life of every student and as a community collectively mourn the loss of Ty."

Brown's uncle said the family is planning a memorial service on Saturday.

Kosciusko County authorities are asking anyone with information or surveillance video of the area to call Detective Sgt. Josh Spangle or Detective Sgt. Neil Likens at 574-267-5667.

