Kosciusko County man faces child molestation charges

A Kosciusko County man has been charged with two felonies.

According to the Warsaw Times Union, 56-year old Vincent Banks is charged with child molestation and vicarious sexual gratification.

He was arrested on Tuesday.

Banks is accused of performing sexual acts on a child under the age of 14 in 2009. He is also accused of knowingly inducing a child to perform sexual acts on either themselves or on another child under the age of fourteen.

Banks is a former store manager at the Warsaw Rise N' Roll, but he stopped working at the store sometime before 2019.

