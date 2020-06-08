Kosciusko County Community Fair will happen this summer

The Kosciusko County Community Fair will still be held despite many other Michiana fairs being canceled due to the pandemic.

It is scheduled for July 12 through the 18, but the 4-H exhibits will not happen during fair week.

Instead, 4-H shows will be July 6 through July 19, with a detailed coronavirus safety plan put in place.

There will still be a demolition derby and tractor pulls, but the fair is prevented from holding any motorized racing after a judge issued an injunction stopping it based on a lawsuit involving nearby homeowners.

