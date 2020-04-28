Kosciusko Community YMCA lays off 300 people

The Kosciusko Community YMCA in Warsaw has laid off 300 workers, including 15 full-time employees, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That's according to our reporting partner, The Times Union.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development was notified by the YMCA back on April 22.

Then on April 23, the layoffs took place.

In a WARN letter, sent by YMCA Director of Human Resources Heidi Mosley, it reads:

"Due to COVID-19 concerns from our local health department and the subsequent shutdown mandate from the governor, we closed our doors beginning March 19, 2020. We have approximately 300 employees, but only 15 full-time employees. The rest are part-time employees. Under normal circumstances, all of our employees (FT and PT) work about 2,000 hours per week."

The letter also states the YMCA hopes to reopen as soon as possible and have everyone back to their normal schedule.