Kosciusko Community Hospital employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at Kosciusko Community Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19, according to our reporting partner The Times Union.

In an email from Kara Stevenson, of Lutheran Health Network, she stated:

"Our hospital is providing care for an employee who has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is in the hospital receiving care. In consultation with local and state health officials, we are actively communicating with the affected employee and other employees or physicians who were in contact with the individual."

Stevenson also said that due to the nature of this virus, it could be contracted anywhere. The Kosciusko County Health Department or the CDC are the best sources for information about the nature of the virus.

"We continue to take proactive steps to protect our patients, caregivers and the community, providing for the safety and privacy of all," she says. "Due to federal privacy regulations, we are unable to share additional information."