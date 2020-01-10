Kosciusko Co. man sentenced for neglect of baby found unresponsive

A Winona Lake man will spend 12 years in prison for injuring a 2-month-old.

Daniel Kreider, 35, was sentenced Thursday for neglect of a dependent.

The infant was found unresponsive on May 4 and was resuscitated by emergency medical personnel.

Court documents say the baby had shaken baby syndrome and may never regain her vision.

The Times-Union reports Kreider received the maximum sentence in this case, and the judge said it was due to a violent criminal history.

Kreider was convicted of child molesting in 2002 and in 2015 for unlawful employment near children by a sexual predator.

