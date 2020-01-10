Kosciusko Co. man sentenced for neglect of baby found unresponsive

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Winona Lake man will spend 12 years in prison for injuring a 2-month-old.
Daniel Kreider, 35, was sentenced Thursday for neglect of a dependent.
The infant was found unresponsive on May 4 and was resuscitated by emergency medical personnel.
Court documents say the baby had shaken baby syndrome and may never regain her vision.
The Times-Union reports Kreider received the maximum sentence in this case, and the judge said it was due to a violent criminal history.
Kreider was convicted of child molesting in 2002 and in 2015 for unlawful employment near children by a sexual predator.