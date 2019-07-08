Kosciusko Co. man loses hand, airlifted to hospital in firecracker accident

A Pierceton man was seriously injured after a firecracker he intended to throw exploded in his hand.

Police say the 20-year-old man was in the passenger seat of a vehicle with a woman and another man when it happened, according to our reporting partners at News Now Warsaw.

The pair reportedly intended to throw the firecracker at people they knew in the vehicle behind them. The woman lit the firecracker in the man's hand, and it exploded before he could throw it.

Officials say the man lost his left hand in the blast and suffered burns to his chest.

He was airlifted to the hospital. His current condition is not known.

