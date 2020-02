A 21-year-old Kosciusko County man is being held on a $201,000 bail after allegedly molesting a child.

Trece Douglas Blanton, of Winona Lake, is facing four Level 3 felony counts. He is accused of molesting the same 14-year-old boy on multiple occasions and telling him not to tell anyone about it.

The alleged abuse happened for about a month, from December to January.

Blanton's initial hearing was Thursday. He is next due in court on March 16.