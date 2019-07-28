Kosciusko Co. couple host charity ride to raise money for granddaughter's funeral

A Kosciusko County couple is saying 'thank you' to those helping them say goodbye to their granddaughter.

16 News Now first introduced you to Debra and Terry Kreft in October – as they fought to keep a cabin on their property.

They cared for their severely disabled granddaughter, Taiya, and the cabin was a "little getaway" whenever they needed time.

Taiya passed away last month and after Terry lost his job – he also lost Taiya's life insurance.

Today, the Kreft's held a charity ride at the fairgrounds to raise money for the funeral expenses.

"For the last 20 years, she's been everything to us," Terry said.

"Every day of our lives were for Taiya. Our community has been wonderful to stand behind all this too. So many donations, so many kind words, so many cards and we really appreciate that," Debra said.

The charity ride, held at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, reportedly covered all of the funeral expenses, Debra says she was blown away when she found out.

"It was the beyond what our expectations were!"

