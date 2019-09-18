Kosciusko Co. WWII veterans honored with Threads of Valor quilts

World War II veterans were honored in a day of remembrance Wednesday in Kosciusko County.

Liberty Sewing Circle has been honoring veterans for their service and sacrifice since 2015, making Threads of Valor lap quilts for veterans across the county.

Kathy Snell, who is one of the founders of the group, says this presentation is being held to commemorate the end of the war, which happened on Sept. 2, 1945, after the surrender of Japan in August.

"To be able to see their looks of joy and just hear some of their stories, to be able to relive some of that history," Snell said. "To the bottom of my heart, a sense of gratitude that I was able to be part."

The Liberty Sewing Circle says to thank a veteran, because they have suffered, served and sacrificed so much.

