Kosciusko Co. Fair loses appeal over motorized racing

A lawsuit between the Kosciusko County Fair and some nearby homeowners over motorized racing has been decided on appeal.

The homeowners filed suit in 2018, saying the fair had started racing again, violating an agreement from 1990.

The fair lost that lawsuit in September but appealed the ruling. The Times-Union reports the Kosciusko County Fair board lost that appeal Thursday.

The judge determined the appeal to be "meritless" and is ordering the fair to pay the legal bill of the homeowners.

A plaintiff in the case tells The Times-Union they have spent close to $100,000 in attorney fees.

