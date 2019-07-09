Kosciusko Co. commissioners discuss accusations against animal control officer

Kosciusko County commissioners held a closed-door executive meeting Tuesday morning regarding an animal control officer who is under fire for reportedly shooting a dog without the owner's consent.

Kosciusko County Animal Control Officer Jerry Clase

This isn't the first time commissioners have had to review complaints against Jerry Clase.

In 2010, NewsCenter 16 reported that 16 complaints were made to county commissioners alleging Clase was abusive to animals. The allegations were dismissed without proof.

But last month, a resident of Etna Green claimed her landlord allowed Clase to take her dog, Daisy, without her permission.

The director of a nonprofit told NewsCenter 16 she spoke with Clase on the phone and that he admitted to shooting the dog because the dog was suffering from cancer.

"He straight up said he shot it, and that it was the right thing to do,” said Dr. Tess Peavy, the executive director of Public Veterinary Services.

NewsCenter 16 spoke briefly with County Commissioner Robert Conley off camera, and he said Indiana laws allow animal control agents to euthanize pets that are sick beyond treatment.

However, he said, county commissioners are working on an ordinance to ensure that in the future, pet owners are always contacted before the animal is euthanized.

Clase' future is still unknown at this time, as county leaders declined to comment on the matter.

The owner of the dog said she has hired an attorney and also declined further comment at this time.

NewsCenter 16 has also reached out to Clase and has yet to receive a response.

