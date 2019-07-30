Kokomo man arrested after vehicle pursuit

A vehicle pursuit led to the arrest of 38-year-old Donnie Cox Jr.

Yesterday afternoon around 6:00, Indiana State Troopers were looking for Cox Jr in the area of State Road 218 and Miami County Road 500 West.

Troopers were investigating an invasion of privacy and intimidation case allegedly involving Cox Jr. Bricknell observed Cox Jr driving a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer and initiated a traffic stop by activating his police car’s emergency lighting and siren.

Cox Jr allegedly failed to stop and led the trooper on an approximately eleven minute vehicle pursuit. The vehicle chase ended when the Blazer became disabled in a cornfield near Cass County Roads 500 South and 950 East.

Cox Jr emerged from the Chevrolet and fled on foot into the cornfield. He was caught jsut before midnight, near Alto Road and U.S. 931.

Cox Jr is being held in the Miami County Jail to face criminal charges for resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, resisting law enforcement, invasion of privacy, intimidation, theft, reckless driving, three counts of criminal mischievous, and driving after never having received an operator’s license.