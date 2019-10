A Knox man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to child molesting.

According to our reporting partners at WKVI, 46-year-old Leland Fritter admitted to performing sexual acts on an 8-year-old girl at his home on multiple occasions, from April 2018 to March of this year.

As part of the sentencing order, Fritter will have no contact with the victim throughout his entire sentence.