Knox man reverses course, pleads guilty to rape

A Knox man accused of rape in a case that was set for trial has pleaded guilty.

In court documents filed Wednesday, 59-year-old Samuel Allen withdrew his plea of not guilty and pleaded guilty to rape as a Level 3 felony.

Our reporting partners at WKVI say the charge stems from an alleged incident in September 2018 at a home on Locust Drive in Knox.

Police say an unconscious woman who reportedly suffered a drug overdose was found slumped over the steering wheel in her car. Emergency crews revived her and took her to the hospital.

A Knox police officer noticed signs of possible rape, and a kit was collected.

Allen is scheduled to be sentenced Sept 24.

